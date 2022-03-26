CCTVs will be installed in all schools in phased manner: Varsha Gaikwad

THE STATE government will soon begin the process of installing CCTV cameras in all government-run schools in a phased manner in order to ensure the safety and security of children, Minister for School Education Varsha Gaikwad said on Friday. Private schools will also be asked to do the same, she added.

The minister was responding to concerns raised in the Assembly about the security of children in schools in the wake of a sexual assault case in a Pune school.

According to the minister, there are over 65,000 government schools, out of which more than 1,000 are already under CCTV surveillance. In Mumbai district alone, out of a total 1,794 government schools, 1,568 are under CCTV surveillance whereas 226 do not have CCTVs.

“In the coming academic year, a phase-wise plan will be prepared to bring the remaining schools under CCTV surveillance,” she said. Even private schools will be asked to install CCTV, she said. As per the information provided by her office, CSR and other development funds will be used to cover the cost of installing CCTV cameras in government schools.

The Sakhi Savitri committees in all schools, mandated by a Government Resolution passed earlier this month, will be responsible for creating awareness, taking steps to provide a safe atmosphere and also periodic checks on CCTV system, including its footage.

Schools will also be asked to keep a record of attendance of children not only when they enter but also when they leave the school. Parents of students who remain absent without giving a reason will be called to verify the child’s whereabouts. Several questions were raised in the assembly on Friday over safety and security of children going to schools, especially girls, following the Pune incident.