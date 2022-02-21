CCTVs intentionally kept non-functional to keep info on police stations away from court: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court on Monday observed that the Maharashtra government has not properly complied with the Supreme Court directives pertaining to installation of CCTV cameras in police stations.

The Court said that the CCTV’s are intentionally been kept non-functional so that the information about police stations can be kept away from the court.

The HC enquired about the non-functional CCTV cameras and what steps had been taken by police stations for informing contractors about the issues faced by them to make the cameras functional and as to when did the contractors addressed such complaints.

A division bench of Justice S J Kathawalla and Justice Abhay Ahuja remarked, “Nothing is done and no High Court or Supreme Court orders have been followed. Whole idea is naam ke vaaste (for namesake) they have put CCTVs. They do not want to show the court anything. Whenever we have asked CCTV footage of police station. It is never given for one pretext or another. Never! The whole purpose of Supreme Court passing order is lost. We want to be candid. It is done intentionally. ”

“This paper compliance is not going to serve any purpose. What was the work that was carried out? That is what we want to know,” it added.

Last week, the government had informed that it had allocated Rs 60 crore to install CCTV cameras in police stations across the state and that the said work was to be completed by April this year.

On Monday, Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni for the Maharashtra government referred to the affidavit, which informed that Rs 62.3 crore for commissioning of CCTVs at police stations and that the work order for the same has been issued in November, 2020.

It added that two contractors, Sujata Computers Pvt Ltd, Pune and Javi Systems India Pvt Ltd, Bengaluru have been selected to execute the said installation project, which includes maintenance of all CCTVs and instruments for a period of five years with effect from August 6, 2021.

“What is the purpose of giving two contractors the entire contract of over 60 crore? What is their experience? You can have more contractors We have to be practical and see if the contractors can do this job and are they equipped to do it. It is very major job. More than Rs. 20 crore have already gone to them,” the bench remarked.

The state government informed that there are 1,089 police stations in the state and so far, 6,092 cameras had been installed in 547 police stations. Of these, 5,639 cameras were functional and 453 were non-functional and the contractors have been directed to rectify the issue within a month.

It said that the work of wiring and cabling in the remaining 542 police stations is completed.

Kumbhakoni said that the state had invited tenders as per an order of co-ordinate bench of HC, which was passed even prior to Supreme Court order of 2020.

He said that the police stations are divided into three categories based on number of cameras required (10, 12 or 15). The Court then sought to know whether SC’s order which stipulated the position of cameras covering entire police station except toilets is complied with.

Kumbhakoni said that the Station House Officers (SHOs) are directed to report about non-functional CCTVs and failure to take action will be dealt with seriously.

“Why are we required to pass an order? Are the CCTVs installed as per the SC directions? Priority will be to first complete the work which is not done and then improve upon it as per SC judgement. Nothing substantial has been done in Maharashtra in the past two years. Anyone bothered to read SC judgement? Someone in government should work on all this,” the bench said.

Seeking state’s response, the bench posted further hearing next week.