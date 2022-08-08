Scanning CCTV footage to nab thief, cops spot woman being molested; one arrested

August 8, 2022 12:49:41 am
Scanning CCTV footage for clues to nab a mobile thief on Saturday, the police stumbled upon footage from the wee hours of August 2 where a 50-year-old watchman is seen molesting a 25-year-old homeless woman.
Within 24 hours, the police traced the woman, registered an FIR and arrested the watchman. The accused, a 50-year-old from Gonda in Uttar Pradesh, does security duty for a housing society in an affluent Mumbai suburb.
The woman hails from Karnataka. For the last four to five years, she had been living on the footpath in the area, police said, adding that her husband is currently in judicial custody for an alleged property-related offence. On August 2, around 2 am, when the woman was alseep the watchman removed her bedsheet and molested her.
Hanumant Kumbhare, a sub-inspector, was sifting through CCTV footage with his team to identify a mobile thief when they came acrossfootage on camera. On Saturday, they approached the woman who narrated her ordeal. An FIR was registered for molestation under Section 354 A (sexual harassment) of the IPC. The accused was subsequently arrested.
