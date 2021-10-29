CCTV footage shows man killing 2 sleeping on pavement as people walk past, suspect held

ON SATURDAY, within a gap of 15 minutes, a senior police officer in Mumbai received two calls — the first from Byculla police station and then from JJ Marg police station — about two similar murders. In both the cases, the assailant had smashed the sleeping victims’ heads with stone blocks.

Police have recovered CCTV footage of the incident at JJ Marg, which occurred at 8.05 pm. In the footage, a man is seen walking down a busy pavement. He walks past a sleeping man before he stops and walks back. He picks up a heavy stone, returns to the spot where the man is sleeping and proceeds to smash his head with the stone four times. There are pedestrians walking past even as the attack happens. Nobody stops the assailant as he walks away.

When the senior police officer received the call from JJ Marg police station, he was quick to link it to the earlier call from Byculla police station, informing him that a man had died after his head was smashed with a stone block, on a pavement outside the Byculla fruit market, about 1.5 km away, at 7.50 pm.

The CCTV footage was used to identify the suspect, Suresh Shankar Gauda, 40, who was arrested on Sunday morning. He was found to be hiding near the J J Marg police station.

In the CCTV footage of the Byculla fruit market incident, Gauda is seen getting off a Badlapur-CST local train at the Byculla railway station. He is seen walking in the direction of Dongri, when he spots a man sleeping on the footpath outside the fruit market. He picks up a stone block and smashes his head several times. This too is a crowded area, but Gauda walks away without being stopped.

Police said they are yet to ascertain the identity of the two men who were killed. According to sources, Gauda told the police that he did not know either of the victims. Police said Gauda readily admitted to the murders, and also told police that he had been arrested for allegedly killing a pavement dweller in Kurla in 2015. He was later acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Calling him a “psycho killer”, a senior IPS officer, who did not want to be named, said, “He likes to see people suffer, that is what we have gathered.”

“He just saw them sleeping on the road, picked up a stone and smashed it on their heads multiple times. He is then seen walking away from both spots,” said a police officer.

Gauda told the police that his parents live in Hassan in Karnataka. “We suspect that he has attacked more people between 2016 and now. We are trying to check with all the police stations whether anyone in the city or the neighbouring districts was killed in the similar style,” said an investigator.