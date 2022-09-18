CCTV footage helps RPF nab habitual offender in Mumbai’s Andheri railway station

Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in Mumbai’s Andheri nabbed a habitual offender after zeroing in on him with the help of CCTV footage, according to a statement issued by the Western Railway on Saturday.

Officials said two passengers had on different occasions reported the theft of a mobile phone worth about Rs 20,000 and a wallet with Rs 3,000 in cash. CCTV footage revealed that the same person was involved in both cases.

On September 11, the Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) nabbed a suspicious person at Andheri station area, officials said, adding that he was brought to the RPF post in Andheri where he disclosed his name as Imran Harun Bavdiya and admitted to both the thefts.

Investigation revealed that he is a habitual offender involved in at least 17 cases, including theft, robbery and drug-related offences, the statement said. The accused was handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer of Western Railways, said the RPF has formed special CPDS teams at all major stations in Mumbai division of the Western Railway to nab offenders in such cases. This year, the RPF has apprehended 387 thieves and 27 robbers, he added.