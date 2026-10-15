3 CCTV cameras in Thane leader Purnekar’s office were off when he was killed

A murder case was registered at the local police station and the probe was handed over to the crime branch SIT led by DCP Amar Sinh Jadhav.

THREE CCTV cameras at Shiv Sena UBT Vibhag Pramukh Pradeep Purnekar’s Thane office that would have captured the assailants stabbing and shooting him dead, thereby proving to be strong evidence, were switched off when the murder took place in his office on September 29, sources said.

While prima facie it appears that the switchboard powering the cameras was being used to light a Ganesh pandal near his office that led to the cameras not working, police are probing if there is more to it as the murder took place during the time the cameras were off.

A source said, “We are trying to find out if the cameras were either deliberately disconnected or that the accused knew the cameras were off around this time and hence decided to attack him.”