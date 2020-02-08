CCTV cameras may become compulsory in all buildings in Mumbai, says Anil Deshmukh

On the allegations of phone tapping of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders, Deshmukh said the phones of some BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse had also been tapped during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime and the matter will be probed. On the allegations of phone tapping of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders, Deshmukh said the phones of some BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse had also been tapped during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime and the matter will be probed.

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said Friday that the state government may make the installation of CCTV cameras compulsory for all buildings in Mumbai. Installing a CCTV camera may become a condition for getting permission to construct a building in the city, he added.

Speaking to the media in Nagpur, Deshmukh said CCTV cameras will be installed in buildings across Maharashtra, starting with bigger cities. He said the government is planning to expand the existing CCTV network in Mumbai.

On the allegations of phone tapping of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders, Deshmukh said the phones of some BJP leaders like Eknath Khadse had also been tapped during the previous Devendra Fadnavis regime and the matter will be probed.

“We received several complaints of tapping of phones of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress leaders during the Assembly election. We have formed a two-member committee to probe the issue. As these (complaints) were being probed, we received more information that phones of some BJP leaders too were being tapped. Hence, this will also be probed,” said Deshmukh. He said the commission will be able to give a clearer picture within six weeks.

Deshmukh’s remark comes a day after disgruntled BJP leader Eknath Khadse welcomed the probe by the Uddhav Thackeray government into the alleged tapping of phones. Khadse, however, had reportedly said he did not think his phone was being tapped during the previous BJP-Shiv Sena regime.

BJP leaders and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis have denied allegations of phone tapping.

— With PTI inputs

