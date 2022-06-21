CBSE and ICSE Class 12 results pending, Mumbai University starts admissions

Mumbai University on Monday attracted criticism for starting its admission process for degree courses in affiliated colleges as students of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of School Education (ICSE) are still waiting for their Class 12 results. The move has been heavily criticised for being “unfair and discriminatory”.

As per the admission schedule issued by the university on Monday evening, after the application process gets over on June 25, the first merit list will be declared on June 29. Students will have time till July 6 to confirm admissions and a second merit list will be out in July 7.

The circular, issued by Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation at Mumbai University, Vinod Patil, asks all affiliated colleges, including those with autonomous status, to strictly adhere to the admission schedule. It also adds, “The colleges may get permission from university for additional seats in excess of the intake to admit CBSE and ICSE board students as per colleges merit cut-off in due course.”

The circular has caused major uproar in education circles. Many have termed it an unfair admission process as it denies equal opportunity for non-state board students applying for admission in colleges affiliated to the University.

“By the time these students get a chance to apply, most seats will be filled in colleges. They will have to choose from the remaining seats or will have to depend on colleges to seek additional intake,” said the principal of a popular city college.

This year, there is no clarity yet on when Class 12 results for CBSE and ICSE will be declared, which are generally declared before results of Higher Secondary Certificate exams.

“Our students too hope for a seat in degree courses of their choice in colleges they desire to join. By beginning the admission process, the university is denying them that opportunity to compete fairly,” said the principal of a CBSE board school, adding that the students are going to suffer.

However, according to university officials, students coming from ICSE and CBSE boards form only a small percentage of candidates applying for seats in degree courses.