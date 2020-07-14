CBSE Class XII results: Pune region ranks 10th, pass percentage 90.24

Meanwhile, schools recorded an increase in the number of students scoring 90 per cent and above. (Representational) Meanwhile, schools recorded an increase in the number of students scoring 90 per cent and above. (Representational)

The Pune region of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) was ranked tenth in the region-wise list of pass percentage in Class 12 results. The overall pass percentage of Pune region is 90.24 per cent. Country-wide, there was an increase in pass percentage of students by 5.38 per cent, from 83.40 per cent last year to 88.78 per cent this year.

Some school principals said the 20-mark objective questions introduced in the paper since last year has augured well for students, most of whom prepare for JEE and NEET along with Class 12 board exams.

Principal of Ryan International School in Kandivali Anjali Bowen said, “The objective questions are based on conceptual understanding, along the same lines as the questions posed in JEE and NEET exams. Also, long questions have been reduced. This has helped many students to score 90 and above as well as increase merit in them.”

Meanwhile, schools recorded an increase in the number of students scoring 90 per cent and above. At Ryan International, 35 students out of 154 have scored above 90 per cent. At RN Podar School, about 37 per cent students (170 students of 453) scored 90 per cent and above, whereas nearly 33 per cent students (149) scored 80 per cent and above.

Principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya Kala Gangadharan said, “Except for papers such as Entrepreneurship and Psychology, students have scored good marks in all other subjects. Bright students who prepare well from the start were waiting for something like this (the new paper pattern). It is a good move by the board. However, average students may lose out.”

For Class 12 students across Commerce, Science and Humanities, most exams were conducted by the schools before the lockdown. Jogeshwari resident and student of RN Podar School Devyani Srivastava, who topped Humanities in her school with a score of 97.8 per cent, said, “Only my Sociology paper was cancelled, which was scheduled for March 30. Most feel that humanities is about rote learning but my focus was on understanding concepts,” she said. Devyani aims to pursue a course in Psychology or apply for Tata Institute of Social Studies.

Karissa Berti Khonglam, who scored 96.8 per cent in Science, is a topper in Ryan International School. “All my exams were completed before the lockdown. However, the marks have been above expectations. I had aimed at securing over 90,” said Khonglam, who also appeared for JEE mains in January this year.

Until late evening, several schools could not compile data of top-ranking students due to continuous glitches with the CBSE website. Until last year, Maharashtra was a part of the Board’s Chennai region. From this year onward, an independent Pune region comprising Maharashtra, Goa, Diu and Daman and Silvassa announced its results. Pune region officer for CBSE, Mahesh Dharmadhikari told The Indian Express, “The result for the region is good, considering Pune region also includes remote places like Diu, and districts such as Nandurbar, Chandrapur, Beed, Gadchiroli, which need to improve literacy rates. There is not much difference in pass percentage compared to regions such as Trivandrum, which includes Kerala.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.