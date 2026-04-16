CBSE Class 10: Maharashtra improves score marginally, 96.66% students pass this year

According to the authorities of Mumbai schools, it was the tough mathematics paper that resulted in fewer centums in the subject that usually help improve the overall scores. (File Photo)

Pune region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that covers Maharashtra state has recorded pass percentage of 96.66, marginally higher than last year’s 96.54 per cent, when the board declared its Class 10 results on Wednesday.

According to the authorities of Mumbai schools, it was the tough mathematics paper that resulted in fewer centums in the subject that usually help improve the overall scores. However, there was a sharp increase in students scoring 100/100 marks in Sanskrit, English and Artificial Intelligence.

However, CBSE’s new dual examination allows students to improve their score in May, if they want to reappear. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year.

On Wednesday, the board declared the result of the first examination held in February-March, while the second is scheduled in May. This will be optional and students can appear for a maximum of three major papers for the second exam. According to city schools, many of these applications for the second exam would seek to appear for mathematics papers, in a bid to improve scores.