Pune region of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) that covers Maharashtra state has recorded pass percentage of 96.66, marginally higher than last year’s 96.54 per cent, when the board declared its Class 10 results on Wednesday.
According to the authorities of Mumbai schools, it was the tough mathematics paper that resulted in fewer centums in the subject that usually help improve the overall scores. However, there was a sharp increase in students scoring 100/100 marks in Sanskrit, English and Artificial Intelligence.
However, CBSE’s new dual examination allows students to improve their score in May, if they want to reappear. In line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, CBSE has introduced two board examinations for Class 10 students this year.
On Wednesday, the board declared the result of the first examination held in February-March, while the second is scheduled in May. This will be optional and students can appear for a maximum of three major papers for the second exam. According to city schools, many of these applications for the second exam would seek to appear for mathematics papers, in a bid to improve scores.
Recalling students’ complaints about tough mathematics paper, Principal of Rajhans Vidyalaya in Andheri, Ritu Dubey, said, “It was a major concern after the mathematics paper and the impact is evident with no student scoring 100/100 in mathematics, while in Sanskrit and AI, we have many students scoring 100/100.”
At R N Podar School in Santacruz, none of the students have scored 100/100 in mathematics, which according to Headmistress Suman Samarth is very uncommon. “But we are glad that our high-scoring students have been able to score up to 95/100 in mathematics. We have a record — 19 of our students scoring 100/100 in English,” said Samarth.
Kalpana Dwivedi, Principal of Bal Bharati School in Navi Mumbai also shared that many of her students have been able to score well in mathematics, despite challenging paper. “But nobody has scored 100/100. Almost the entire school has applied for the second exam,” said Dwivedi.
Leena Verma, principal of St Joseph School in Panvel, said the mathematics paper had many competency-based questions, which were challenging. “But these changes are as per the NEP recommendations… With the dual system, they have another chance to improve their score,” said Verma.
Mumbai’s high scorers
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Anshuman Das from RN Podar school has scored 99.4 per cent and plans to study for JEE with an aim to join an IIT to study computer science engineering. Anshuman’s father is an engineer and sister is an engineering student. With interest in Physics, he said, “It is one of the toughest exams and I want to challenge myself.” Playing musical instruments such as piano and guitar has been his favourite past-time to manage stress. “I would plan my study time in a way that the syllabus is distributed evenly across multiple days, and would still have days to revise,” he said.
Dhawal Sawant from Ryan International School in Kandivali scored 99.4 per cent. Aspiring to become an industrial engineer, Dhawal has begun his preparation to appear for various engineering entrance exams. He is keen to join IIT but is more focused on studying this particular branch of engineering. “I’m studying for all entrance tests and depending on my score, I will make a decision,” said Dhawal, adding that he prefers taking one step at a time without any stress. “I plan my study time, including multiple breaks to relax or listen to music,” he said.
Garv Soni from St. Joseph School in Panvel has scored 99 per cent. An IIT aspirant, Garv has already begun preparation for JEE. Keen to become an AI engineer, he hopes to clear JEE Advanced to secure a seat in a good IIT. Garv’s father is an engineer but he became inclined toward engineering following his interest in the emerging technology of AI. “During my board exam year, I managed to find time for cycling and to play chess, which worked as a stress-buster,” he said.
Pallavi Smart is a Principal Correspondent with The Indian Express, Mumbai Bureau. Her reporting is singularly focused on the education sector, demonstrating exceptional Expertise and Authority across the entire spectrum of learning, from foundational schooling to advanced higher education. She is a highly Trustworthy source for policy, institutional developments, and systemic issues affecting students, teachers, and parents in Maharashtra.
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