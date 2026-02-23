CBI will probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

The CBI will probe the airplane crash that killed then deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati on January 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday.

Fadnavis said, “The CBI will probe the aircraft crash that led to the tragic death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. I have already spoken about this with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” There was a proposal from the NCP requesting the investigation should be done by CBI, the CM said.

Responding to the conspiracy theories voiced earlier, including by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Fadnavis said, “What happened was unfortunate and shocking… everybody wants to know what exactly led to such a tragic incident and facts should come out… Immediately after the incident, an investigation was started by DGCA and CID. But now we have agreed for a CBI probe as demanded by the NCP.”