CBI will probe into plane crash that killed Ajit Pawar: Devendra Fadnavis

The CBI will probe the airplane crash that killed then deputy CM Ajit Pawar in Baramati on January 28, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Sunday.
Fadnavis said, “The CBI will probe the aircraft crash that led to the tragic death of deputy CM Ajit Pawar. I have already spoken about this with Union Home Minister Amit Shah.” There was a proposal from the NCP requesting the investigation should be done by CBI, the CM said.
Responding to the conspiracy theories voiced earlier, including by NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, Fadnavis said, “What happened was unfortunate and shocking… everybody wants to know what exactly led to such a tragic incident and facts should come out… Immediately after the incident, an investigation was started by DGCA and CID. But now we have agreed for a CBI probe as demanded by the NCP.”
The DGCA and DG Safety has already issued two press notes to inform 13 parameters which are being probed. Since these airplanes are foreign made they have also sought help from overseas agencies to retrieve details, the CM said.
On VSR Ventures that operated the aircraft, Fadnavis said, “Even I have taken the same aircraft at least four to five times in the past… If there are any lapses it should be identified.”
Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar said, “Last week we requested the CM to ensure a CBI probe into the aircraft crash.”
Earlier, the NCP had argued that the incident transcends an ordinary accident and directly engages public confidence in aviation safety, regulatory oversight and institutional accountability.
In the memorandum submitted to CM, NCP had said, “Given the high-profile nature of the incident and widespread public concern, an investigation by the CBI would serve to reinforce confidence in the fairness and integrity of the investigating process and ensure all relevant aspects are examined without limitations.”
The letter outlined several concerns based on facts gathered so far. It flagged reported last-minute changes in the flight crew composition, calling for scrutiny of the operational decision-making process and authorisation. It pointed to anomalies in air traffic control communications and runway-clearance sequencing, as well as questions about the functioning and integrity of critical onboard safety-warning systems.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar had written to PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu step aside until the inquiry concludes. Pawar also called for a CBI or international-level probe into alleged irregularities involving VSR Ventures.
