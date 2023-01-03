scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

FIR against GVK, MIAL: CBI tells special court: no proof of involvement of public servants

The CBI's Economic Offences Branch informed the court that with no public servants named as accused, the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be invoked in the case and hence the case should be transferred to a chief metropolitan magistrate's court from the special court.

The allegations were thatRs 705 crore was siphoned off resulting in wrongful loss to Airports Authority of India and wrongful gain to GVK and others.
FIR against GVK, MIAL: CBI tells special court: no proof of involvement of public servants
OVER TWO years after the CBI registered an FIR on allegations including cheating, forgery, criminal conspiracy and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act against Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL), GVK Airport Holdings and a few unknown public servants and private persons, the central agency informed a special court on Monday that no role of any public servants was found in its investigation.

The CBI’s Economic Offences Branch informed the court that with no public servants named as accused, the Prevention of Corruption Act cannot be invoked in the case and hence the case should be transferred to a chief metropolitan magistrate’s court from the special court. Special Judge A S Sayyad allowed the plea. The other accused will continue to face allegations under the Indian Penal Code.

“Upon perusal of the application (filed by CBI), it appears that the applicant (CBI) itself came up with the case that during investigation of this case no role of public servants was revealed as there are no public servants against whom CBI is going to file the final report. No doubt, initially FIR was registered for the offences of IPC along with PC Act. Therefore, an FIR was forwarded to this court. However, due to subsequent development as mentioned above, it would just and proper to remand FIR along with papers, if any, to court having competent jurisdiction to try it,” the court said.

A separate case was filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on allegations of money laundering against officials of MIAL and GVK.

In June 2020, the CBI had begun a probe into allegations of bogus contracts entered into by MIAL with nine companies of Rs 310 crore during 2017-18 while no work was executed.

The allegations were thatRs 705 crore was siphoned off resulting in wrongful loss to Airports Authority of India and wrongful gain to GVK and others.

The CBI had claimed that inflated expenditure was shown for work for payment of salaries of GVK employees from MIAL’s revenue among other charges.

First published on: 03-01-2023 at 03:54 IST
