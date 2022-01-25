scorecardresearch
Monday, January 24, 2022
Probe against Anil Deshmukh: CBI summoned three home dept officials to assist in investigation

🔴 Sources said the officers were in Delhi from January 18-21 and were asked questions on the files relating to transfers of policemen which were seized by the central agency.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
Updated: January 25, 2022 2:53:38 am
Former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, Anil Deshmukh, Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, Maharashtra latest news, Mumbai latest news, corruption, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, indian expressAnil Deshmukh. (File)

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation recently summoned three officers of the Maharashtra Home department to Delhi in connection with the corruption allegations against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh case. Sources said the officers were in Delhi from January 18-21 and were asked questions on the files relating to transfers of policemen which were seized by the central agency.

The CBI is conducting a probe into allegations of misconduct and corruption made against the NCP leader by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh. When the agency began investigations, they seized some files from the home department.

S J Kunte, (now principal advisor for the Chief Minister) was called to the CBI office when he was the state chief secretary along with DGP Sanjay Pandey to depose as witness.

The CBI is likely to call some senior officers again. Additional chief secretary (Home) Manukumar Srivastava did not respond to a message sent by this correspondent.

