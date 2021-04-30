Mumbai: CBI submits investigation report in Deshmukh case

The CBI, which filed the FIR last week, informed the special CBI court in the city about the case and submitted the report, which includes details of the probe conducted so far, including information on the raids and searches. (Express File)

THE CBI on Friday submitted an investigation report and its FIR against former state home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case before the special court in Mumbai.

A CBI official said it was normal procedure to inform a court about the ongoing probe.

The CBI had filed the FIR after completing its preliminary inquiry into allegations of corruption made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh. Singh had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court, following which the court had directed the CBI to conduct the inquiry.

The CBI has, so far, conducted searches in Mumbai and Nagpur, including at Deshmukh’s residence and recorded statements of various persons. The CBI has filed an FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.