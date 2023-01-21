CBI seeks medical examination of Pune-based businessman from Army or Navy hospital

AFTER SEEKING Pune-based businessman Avinash Bhosale’s examination by a medical board at AIIMS in New Delhi, the CBI on Friday also sought his medical examination from an Army or Navy hospital on whether he needs further hospitalisation.

Bhosale, who was arrested in 2022 by both CBI and ED in connection with a case linked to DHFL, is admitted to civic-run St George’s Hospital since October 2022. CBI raised doubts over the businessman’s hospital stay and sought verification of his medical condition.

On Friday, the dean of the state-run J J Hospital submitted a report to the court on its directions given during the previous hearing. The report said that Bhosale had a fall on Wednesday and further hospitalisation would be in his best interest.

Special public prosecutor for the CBI, Ratandeep Singh said that the court ordered an examination of Bhosale’s medical condition on January 17 while the businessman falling was reported on January 18, raising suspicion over the incident.

“We are not saying that his treatment should not be done. But how is it that the court passes its order on January 17 and a new ground is made for further hospitalisation that he had a fall on January 18? We are seeking directions to the Home Secretary to constitute a medical board for his examination,” the prosecutor submitted.

Singh sought a board be formed without including doctors from the J J Hospital and St George’s Hospital. He said that to keep the board independent, the court could order for examination by an Army or Navy hospital. He said that since the city has a Navy hospital it could be given directions. The court said that it would need details on the doctors, who the CBI could refer Bhosale to.

“The learned special public prosecutor submits that the CBI is not satisfied with the reports forwarded by the dean and wants to form a medical board permitting Army/Navy/Air Force hospital doctors to participate and examine the accused. For that, CBI needs time to collect the names of doctors and their designations and details,” the court said. It directed for the names to be given by Wednesday.

The report by J J Hospital was based on a board of five Heads of Departments (HODs). The CBI prosecutor also said that while the agency sought responses from the dean on whether Bhosale can be treated at the jail hospital and whether there is any scheduled surgery to be performed on him in the next few days, there was no response. The prosecutor said that the report was silent on these aspects.

Special Judge M G Deshpande said that in absence of any grounds to disbelieve the report submitted by the J J Hospital, the court cannot order for a new board to be set up. The court also said that the two queries put to the dean by the CBI were not referred to in its order. “How can the court disbelieve the medical report? This is not at the fancy of the CBI or ED. You will have to prove that the board is captured by the accused. If you have any allegations, make them formally on affidavit,” the court said.

Lawyer Girish Kulkarni representing Bhosale said that this could be never-ending with the CBI first having sought a board from AIIMS and now a Navy or an Army hospital to examine him. The ED prosecutor said that it was leaving it to the court to decide on Bhosale’s hospitalisation.