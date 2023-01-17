CBI seeks medical board by AIIMS over Avinash Bhosale’s hospitalisation

THE CBI on Monday approached a special court seeking directions for the constitution of a medical board by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, to determine whether businessman Avinash Bhosale needs further hospitalisation while raising questions on the report submitted by the civic-run St George Hospital where he is admitted since October.

The special court during the last hearing had directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to collect a report on his health status and all his medical papers, which had also arrested Bhosale in 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to DHFL.

On January 10, Special Judge M G Deshpande said that the jail superintendent in Mumbai had shifted Bhosale to St George Hospital without informing the court and the businessman had been admitted there since October 15, 2022. The court said that there was no update on his health and no report on his medical condition since.

The court had then asked the ED to depute a staffer to collect a report on his health status and all his medical papers. It also asked the agency to approach the Dean of the state-run JJ Hospital with the medical papers and get an opinion on whether he needs further hospitalisation and if yes, the expected duration for his hospital stays according to his medical condition. On Monday, special public prosecutor Ratandeep Singh sought the constitution of a medical board by AIIMS through the Home Secretary or any other medical board on whether Bhosale needs hospitalisation. The CBI said that a medical report by a board is necessary to conclude whether he needs hospitalisation or is in the hospital to avoid a jail term.