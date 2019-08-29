CBI seeks attachment of properties of Nirav Modi, two others

The CBI filed an application before a special court Wednesday seeking attachment of properties of absconding jeweller Nirav Modi, his brother Neeshal and close aide Subhash Parab. A non-bailable warrant is pending against the three men, named in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case, as they remain absconding.

The CBI, in its plea, said the three men left the country even before a complaint was filed in the case. It added that while Nirav was arrested in London and the extradition process is pending against him, the whereabouts of Nishal and Parab are unknown.

“Since the accused have left the country in order to avoid execution of warrants issued by the court, it is hereby requested that proclamation and attachment of properties of the accused… may kindly be ordered against them,” the plea stated seeking the attachment under the CrPC.

The court also heard arguments on a plea filed by the CBI, seeking polygraph and narco analysis tests on one of the accused, retired PNB deputy general manager Gokulnath Shetty. The agency had sought to conduct lie detector test on Shetty on the ground that he has not revealed the “pecuniary advantage” obtained by him in the alleged Rs 7,000 crore scam by conniving with the other co-accused.

Shetty has objected to give his consent to the tests citing ill health. On Wednesday, when the court called Shetty, he again refused to give consent. The apex court mandates the consent of the accused on whom the test is to be conducted. The court will decide on the plea next week.