CBI seeks access to Sachin Waze in probe against Anil Deshmukh

Sachin Waze was the first person to be arrested in the case on March 13. (PTI)

The CBI on Thursday filed a plea before a special court seeking access to dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in connection with its investigation into corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

Waze is currently lodged in Taloja jail in connection with the Ambani terror scare case and Mansukh Hiran murder case.

The central agency had previously interrogated Waze in April. Waze’s statement was recorded by both CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) where he claimed that he was asked by Deshmukh to collect money from bar owners and managers.



While the ED, which is investigating money laundering charges, has made two arrests in its cases, CBI is yet to make any arrests. CBI had earlier this week also sought permission to record the statements of four persons including bar owners before a magistrate. The special court is likely to hear the CBI’s plea on Friday. The CBI’s earlier plea in April was allowed with officials of the central agency directed to go to Taloja jail.

Meanwhile, the special court extended the custody of two accused in the Ambani terror scare and Mansukh Hiran murder case till July 5. Manish Soni and Satish Mothkuri were arrested last month on allegations of being involved in Hiran’s murder on March 4. The NIA had claimed that the men had travelled outside the country after the murder.