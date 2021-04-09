CBI seeks access to documents as part of Ambani bomb scare case

The car outside the Ambanis' residence. (Express Photo)

The CBI on Thursday approached the NIA special court seeking access to documents as part of the investigation in the Ambani bomb scare case. The special court directed the NIA to file a reply to the plea on Friday.

The CBI is conducting a preliminary inquiry on the allegations made by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh against former home minister Anil Deshmukh based on the orders of the Bombay High Court passed on Monday.

On Wednesday, the CBI was granted permission by the court to question Waze while he is in the custody of the NIA.