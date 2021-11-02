CBI registers fresh case against Topworth group, promoters

THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a fresh case against Mumbai-based Topworth Steel and

Power Pvt Ltd, its promoters Surendra Lodha and Abhay Lodha, and unknown public servants for alleged loan fraud of Rs 63.10 crore. The agency said that the alleged fraud happened between 2014 and 2016.

“It was alleged that the accused entered in a conspiracy to cheat IDBI Bank and committed fraud in the various credit facilities availed under the consortium of banks viz, letter of credit/trade credit bank guarantee, bank guarantee and cash credit limits. The account of the borrower company was classified as non-performing assets (NPA) due to persistent irregularity, thereby, causing an alleged loss of Rs 63.10 crore to IDBI Bank,” the CBI said in a statement.

The investigation agency on Monday conducted searches at nine places connected to the promoters in Mumbai, Nagpur and Chhattisgarh.

This is not the first time when Topworth and its directors have come under the CBI scanner. In the past, the CBI has filed six FIRs against the Topworth group companies and their promoters.

The group owes Rs 4,392 crore to banks and has been undergoing insolvency proceedings since 2019.