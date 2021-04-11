CBI records statements of Deshmukh’s personal assistant, secretary

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations against Anil Deshmukh. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday recorded statements of former home minister Anil Deshmukh’s personal assistant and secretary in connection with the allegation of Rs 100-crore extortion, levelled against him by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Personal assistant Sanjeev Palande and secretary Kundan Shinde were asked to remain present at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house in Santacruz (East) at 10 am, where the statements of the duo were recorded by the CBI.

A source from the CBI revealed that Palande and Shinde were summoned for their statements as Singh had mentioned their names in his eight-page letter, addressed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Singh had alleged that Palande and Shinde were present when Deshmukh allegedly asked now suspended and arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Waze to extort Rs 100 crore from the owners of bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

A team of the CBI landed in Mumbai after the Bombay High Court instructed them to register a preliminary enquiry (PE) and conduct an investigation into the petition filed by Singh. The CBI was directed to submit a report within 15 days.

The CBI team recorded the statement of Singh, who is holding the charge of the Director General of State (Home Guards), on April 8.

After seeking permission from the court, the agency also collected the statement of Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency on March 13 in the Antilia bomb scare and the Mansukh Hiran murder cases. He is currently in judicial custody.

The CBI has also recorded statements of Deputy Commissioner of Police Raju Bhujbal, Assistant Commissioner of Police Sanjay Patil, advocate Jayshree Patil and hotel owner Mahesh Shetty.