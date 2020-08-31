CBI quizzes Rhea Chakraborty for third consecutive day

She was questioned for nearly eight hours before she was allowed to leave around 7.30 pm. (File)

For the third day in a row, actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the CBI in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

She was questioned for nearly eight hours before she was allowed to leave around 7.30 pm.

The agency is likely to also speak to Sushant’s sister Meetu Singh, who was present at the actor’s Bandra residence a day before he was found hanging on June 14.

Around noon, accompanied by her brother Showik, Rhea reached the DRDO guesthouse where the CBI team from Delhi has set up a camp office.

Also present at the same time at the office were the late actor’s friend and housemate Siddharth Pithani, house supervisor Samuel Miranda and former manager Shruti Modi.

It is unclear if they were all questioned together or by turn. Rhea is likely to be summoned on Monday as well.

Officers said that as Meetu had stayed at the actor’s residence for a few days before leaving on June 13, her statement would be crucial.

“As per cellphone chats, it appears that she was also aware about the medication Sushant was taking and the psychiatrists he was approaching way back in November,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya, who has been issued summons by the ED in connection to a money laundering case it had lodged following the actor’s death, reached Mumbai on Sunday night and is likely to join the investigation on Monday.

So far, the CBI has reconstructed the sequence of events that took place on June 14 and referred his postmortem report from Cooper hospital to a team of doctors at AIIMS, Delhi. Currently, CBI, ED and NCB is probing Rhea in connection with the FIRs registered against her.

