CBI questions Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in Anil Deshmukh case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday questioned Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with its probe against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case.

Sources said Pandey was questioned by the CBI for over six hours over allegations that he had tried to influence the complainant, former commissioner Param Bir Singh, in the case.

Singh had in an affidavit to the Supreme Court in November last year alleged that Pandey had, on April 16, 2021, asked him to withdraw his complaint against Deshmukh.

“It is a serious allegation. Mumbai Police Commisisoner has been questioned in this context. If need be, he may be questioned again,” a CBI official said.

When contacted by the Indian Express, Pandey refused to comment on the issue.

The CBI registered an FIR against Deshmukh in April last year on the directions of the Bombay High Court. The court had passed directions on the basis of a petition filed by a private person where Param Bir Singh had made a submission that Deshmukh had asked suspended cop Sachin Waze to collect Rs 100 crore as bribes from Mumbai’s bars.

During its preliminary enquiry, the CBI questioned Deshmukh and his staff including his personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande.

Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP last year after an explosives-laden SUV was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s house. His subordinate, former Assistant Police Inspector Waze, was arrested.

Waze, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the he Antilia bomb scare case, in his statement had reportedly claimed Shinde was present during one such conversation where demand for bribes was made by Deshmukh.

The CBI had also recorded statements of Param Bir Singh, Waze, DCP Raju Bhujbal, ACP Sanjay Patil, Advocate Jayshree Patil, a petitioner, and a hotel owner Mahesh Shetty in the case then.

Deshmukh, who has rejected the allegations levelled against him, resigned from the cabinet on April 5, 2021 after the HC order. The HC had asked CBI to complete its preliminary enquiry within 15 days.

Later in September last year, CBI also arrested its own sub-inspector, Abhishek Tiwari, and Deshmukh’s lawyer, Anand Daga, after its preliminary enquiry (PE) report in the case was leaked on social media. The PE report prepared by Investigating Officer Deputy Superintendent of Police RS Gunjiyal had said no cognisable offence was made out against Deshmukh.

The CBI had claimed that the document was leaked by Tiwari in conspiracy with Daga for “illegal gratification”. In its FIR against Tiwari and Daga, CBI had said Tiwari had accepted an iPhone as “illegal gratification” from the lawyer in June 2021 to pass on information and documents related to the preliminary enquiry.

