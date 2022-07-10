scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 09, 2022

CBI quizzes ex-top cop in NSE employees’ phone tapping case

The agency had on Friday raided premises linked to Pandey, former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishan and then MD Ravi Narian, among others, after registering a fresh case against them in the co-location scam case.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
July 10, 2022 3:20:45 am
The CBI had on Friday raided premises linked to Pandey, former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishan and then MD Ravi Narian, among others. (Express Photo)

The CBI on Friday night questioned former Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey in connection with an FIR registered by the central agency into illegal tapping of phones of National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees. Sources said that Pandey was questioned in Mumbai.

While the CBI had registered the first FIR in the scam in 2018, the second FIR linked to the illegal tapping of phones was registered on Friday.

Pandey’s company iSec Services, based in Oshiwara, was also raided, as it allegedly illegally tapped phones of three NSE employees between 2009 and 2017. As per CBI, the company had also provided transcripts.

Those named in the FIR are linked to the company, including Pandey’s mother and son who were directors in the company. Former officer-bearers of NSE, including Ramkrishna, were named in the second FIR as well. Ramkrishna is currently behind bars in connection with the first FIR.

