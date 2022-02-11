CBI opposes plea by accused in Dabholkar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently opposed the appeal of Virendrasinh Tawde, an accused in the 2013 murder case of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, against rejection of his bail plea by a special Court in Pune in 2020. CBI told the High Court that the intention of Tawde and two others, who belonged to Sanatan Sanstha, was to eliminate persons considered by the organisation as “evil-doers” or “anti-Hindu,” as they are opposed to Sanstha’s “beliefs and customs”.

Tawde’s appeal was listed before the division bench of Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Anil S Kilor on Thursday, which could not hear it due to paucity of time and the same will be taken up on March 23. The CBI filed its affidavit in reply to Tawde’s appeal.

“This appeal is strongly contested because enlargement of appellant on bail is threat to society. The appellant accused is a charge sheeted accused in the murder of social activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar, and this murder is having national, international ramifications,” CBI said.