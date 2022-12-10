scorecardresearch
CBI opposes Indrani plea to recall Rahul Mukerjea for fresh deposition

On that day, Indrani through her lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, had filed a plea to recall Rahul for further cross-examination claiming that he had been ‘dishonest and completely uncooperative’ in his deposition.

Rahul had deposed about the alleged disappearance of Sheena on April 24, 2012. (File)
THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday opposed the application filed by accused Indrani Mukerjea seeking to recall prime witness Rahul Mukerjea in the Sheena Bora murder case, stating that it is not possible for any witness to recall the minutest of details after the passing of 10 years.

Rahul had deposed about the alleged disappearance of Sheena on April 24, 2012. His deposition had begun in June and was completed on November 25.

On that day, Indrani through her lawyer, Ranjeet Sangle, had filed a plea to recall Rahul for further cross-examination claiming that he had been ‘dishonest and completely uncooperative’ in his deposition.

“…the counsel for the applicant (Indrani) had already cross-examined Rahul at length for a considerable period of time, which is evident from the record. After the passing of 10 years, it is not possible for any witness to recall the minutest of details after passing of such a long period. Even otherwise this is no ground to recall witnesses… the applicant has prolonged the cross by putting irrelevant questions to the witness,” the CBI reply said.

Indrani in her plea had also said that the accused were not provided with certain documents, which had led to them not being able to confront Rahul, hence he should be recalled. The CBI has said charges were framed in the case in 2017 after documents were supplied to the accused in compliance with the Criminal Procedure Code.

“The submission of the applicant that the applicant does not have the entire and complete set of documents and had not the opportunity to cross-examine PW 69 (Rahul) is thoroughly not maintainable and denied. It is nothing but an attempt by the applicant to prolong the trial as the accused person is out on bail,” the CBI said.

