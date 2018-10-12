Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale
  CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea bail, says no family member to take care of her

CBI opposes Indrani Mukerjea bail, says no family member to take care of her

The CBI has further said that Indrani's plea is “without merits” and done to delay the trial.

| Mumbai | Published: October 12, 2018 4:04:50 am
Indrani Mukerjea. (File)
THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday opposed the bail application filed by Indrani Mukerjea, undertrial in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, stating that she has no family member to take care of her. Indrani had given a handwritten application last week seeking bail on medical grounds, claiming that she could suffer a brain stroke “any time”. She had further said that she should be granted bail so that she can be home and have “immediate access to specialists in minutes”.

“Prima facie it appears that her (Indrani’s) daughter Vidhie is in the UK. Indrani and her husband, accused number 4 Peter Mukerjea, have filed a divorce petition before the honourable family court in Mumbai, which means no family members are available to look after her, if released on bail,” the CBI said in its reply filed on Thursday through CBI special public prosecutor Bharat Badami.

The CBI also claimed that the authorities at JJ Hospital and Byculla jail, where she is lodged, are providing her adequate facilities and if required she could be produced before a medical board in JJ Hospital or AIIMS in Delhi. The CBI has further said that Indrani’s plea is “without merits” and done to delay the trial.

In her plea, Indrani had said that she wanted to present the case herself. The court is likely to hear arguments on bail next week.

