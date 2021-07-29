CBI opposes Chhota Rajan’s interim bail plea in Bombay HC

The CBI on Wednesday opposed before the Bombay High Court an interim plea filed by gangster Rajendra Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan seeking release on bail pending disposal of his appeal against conviction by a special court in the

2012 hotelier B R Shetty attempt to murder case.

The court asked the central agency to produce records pertaining to the cases, including the FIR, confessional statements and call data records, and list of antecedents of Rajan during the next hearing after two weeks.

A single judge bench of Justice Anuja Prabhudesai was hearing Rajan’s plea seeking interim bail in connection to his convictions in the 2012 attempt to murder case. He has also filed appeals against his convictions in the 2013 shootout in Infiniti Mall in Malad and an extortion case related to a builder in Navi Mumbai.

Advocate Sudeep Pasbola, representing Rajan, said that there was no direct evidence against Rajan, as he had been convicted on charges of conspiracy only. The conviction should be set aside and pending hearing, he should be released on bail, he added.

Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Gharat, representing CBI, said Rajan has “no respect for the law of India” and had earlier absconded to various countries and travelled under fake names and passport. He added that Rajan cannot be released on bail as there are nearly 70 cases against him, of which 14 to 15 are still pending. He has been convicted in 12 cases and sentenced to life imprisonment in one case, said Gharat, adding that Rajan was “Z plus security threat”.