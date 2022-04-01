scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, March 31, 2022
Must Read

CBI moves court seeking custody transfer of Deshmukh, Sachin Waze

On Thursday, the CBI moved an application before the special court requesting that an order be issued other courts in whose custody the accused currently are.

Written by Sadaf Modak | Mumbai |
April 1, 2022 12:22:52 am
Maharashtra, Maharashtra latest news, S J Kunte, Enforcement Directorate, ED, Anil Deshmukh, Anand Kulkarni, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, indian expressDeshmukh was arrested last November by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in money laundering of bribe amounts taken from bar and restaurant owners (File)

In a step towards arresting former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze and two others, the CBI on Thursday moved a special court seeking an order to transfer their custody to the central agency in an alleged corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested last November by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in money laundering of bribe amounts taken from bar and restaurant owners

in Mumbai by giving instructions to Waze. The ED case is based on a complaint filed by the CBI following its preliminary inquiry conducted on the orders of the Bombay High Court last year. The CBI has so far not made a single arrest in the case.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

On Thursday, the CBI moved an application before the special court requesting that an order be issued other courts in whose custody the accused currently are.

Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde are in custody of a special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. Waze in the custody of a special NIA court for his alleged role in the Antilia terror scare and Thane resident Mansukh Hiran’s murder in 2020. The application sought request letters to be issued to these courts to transfer the four men from their custody to the CBI investigation officer.

More from Mumbai

“The application is hereby allowed. Issue request letters to court room 54 (MP/MLA court) and 57 (NIA court),” the special CBI court said in its order.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 31: Latest News

Advertisement