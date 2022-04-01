CBI moves court seeking custody transfer of Deshmukh, Sachin Waze

In a step towards arresting former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze and two others, the CBI on Thursday moved a special court seeking an order to transfer their custody to the central agency in an alleged corruption case.

Deshmukh was arrested last November by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in money laundering of bribe amounts taken from bar and restaurant owners

in Mumbai by giving instructions to Waze. The ED case is based on a complaint filed by the CBI following its preliminary inquiry conducted on the orders of the Bombay High Court last year. The CBI has so far not made a single arrest in the case.

On Thursday, the CBI moved an application before the special court requesting that an order be issued other courts in whose custody the accused currently are.

Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde are in custody of a special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs. Waze in the custody of a special NIA court for his alleged role in the Antilia terror scare and Thane resident Mansukh Hiran’s murder in 2020. The application sought request letters to be issued to these courts to transfer the four men from their custody to the CBI investigation officer.

“The application is hereby allowed. Issue request letters to court room 54 (MP/MLA court) and 57 (NIA court),” the special CBI court said in its order.