CBI gets custody of Deshmukh, his two staffers and Sachin Waze

A special court on Friday granted permission to the CBI take the custody of former state home minister Anil Deshmukh, his two staffers and dismissed Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Waze in connection to a corruption case. On Thursday, the central agency’s plea seeking request letters to take the four in custody was allowed by a special CBI court.

While Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and private assistant Kundan Shinde, are in custody of a special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, Waze is in custody of the special NIA court in connection with the Antilia terror scare case.

On Friday, the CBI had submitted pleas before the two courts seeking the custody of the four men.

Special NIA Judge A T Wankhede said that the CBI wants to investigate an offence and hence, its plea seeking custody of Waze needs to be allowed. It directed the Taloja jail superintendent to hand over Waze’s custody to the investigating officer of the CBI. It said that after the investigation is completed, his custody has to be returned to the NIA court. Similar order was also passed by the special court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs.

The central agency will now arrest them from the jail and produce them before the special CBI court to seek their custody in connection with a probe under Prevention of Corruption Act and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code. These would be the first arrests in the case.

The CBI had filed a complaint following its preliminary inquiry conducted on orders of the Bombay High Court last year. It was alleged that Deshmukh had received bribes from bar and restaurant owners in Mumbai by giving instructions to Waze for its collection. The ED filed a separate case of money laundering based on the CBI case.