CBI files first chargesheet in Reliance ADA Group bank fraud cases

The CBI has filed its first chargesheet in a Reliance ADA Group-linked bank fraud case, naming Reliance Communications, five executives and 10 bank officials over the alleged diversion of loans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday filed its first chargesheet in one of the cases linked to the Reliance ADA Group, naming 16 accused, including Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom), five senior company executives and 10 bank officials.

The chargesheet was filed before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai in connection with RC0742025E0005, one of the multiple FIRs registered against companies linked to the Anil Ambani-led group.

Those named include officials of the State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Maharashtra and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank. The accused have been charged with criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misappropriation under the IPC and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.