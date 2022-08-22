CBI ‘edited’ my statement, Jiah Khan’s mother tells court

RABIA KHAN, mother of actor Jiah Khan, told a special court on Monday that her statements, taken by Mumbai Police and the CBI in connection with her daughter’s death, were not recorded properly. She is deposing as a prosecution witness in the trial of actor Sooraj Pancholi who is facing the charge of abetting Jiah’s suicide in 2013.

During her cross-examination by Pancholi’s lawyer Prashant Patil, Khan was asked about the statements recorded by the Juhu police and the CBI after the latter took over the probe. She told the court that four statements recorded by the Juhu police in 2013 and one by the CBI on December 8, 2014, were not taken down as per her say.

The statements included claims that Jiah’s suicide was abetted by Pancholi. Khan has maintained that Jiah’s death was not a suicide but murder. She told the court that while she had emailed a 26-page statement to the CBI in 2014, it was ‘edited’ by the officer. Khan’s cross-examination will continue next month.

Pancholi was booked for abetment of suicide following Jiah’s death at her Juhu home on June 3, 2013. The trial in the case began in March 2019.