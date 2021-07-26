CBI, ED should probe all OTT platforms for illegalities, says Shelar

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah., Shelar expressed concerns over popular and big film production companies producing erotic and adult films without any regulation. (File)

State BJP MLA Ashish Shelar Sunday demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate should be directed to investigate all OTT platforms for financial and other illegalities. In cases where wrongdoings are verified, the assets should be attached and guilty prosecuted, Shelar said in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The letter comes days after businessman Raj Kundra was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly making pornographic content available through mobile applications (apps).

“It is alleged that a porn app of Kundra’s company was generating over Rs 20 crore per month as subscriptions revenue. The content was created by exploiting needy youngsters. There are 40 such apps providing illegal content and generating several hundred crores, and leaving a negative impact on the youth,” Shelar said.

As per the state police, since 2019, 15,255 child abuse videos and photos have been uploaded from Maharashtra. Of the total, 11,118 (73 per cent) was uploaded from major cities of the state. As part of ‘Operation Blackface’, the state cyber department in coordination with local police stations registered 213 FIRs and arrested 105 people across Maharashtra for uploading child pornography and sexually explicit videos and photographs of minors on the internet so far.

Expressing concerns over popular and big film production companies producing erotic and adult films without any regulation, Shelar said, “A multi-task force of the CBI, ED and the Ministries of Information and Broadcasting, Information Technology, Finance, and Corporate Affairs should be constituted to act against all OTT apps and websites indulging in making and promoting pornographic content. Alongside, strict protocols for blocking porn websites and removal of such apps are necessary.” Huge financial penalties should be slapped on all companies and internet providers allowing the promotion of porn material, the BJP leader said. Shelar said all OTT content should also be brought under censor board regulations.