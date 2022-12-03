scorecardresearch
CBI court seeks information from Singapore on Nirav Modi’s brother-in-law

The CBI had opposed cancellation of a Look Out Circular issued against Maiank Mehta after he had sought to go to his Hong Kong residence and sought cancellation of the LOC.

Nirav Modi's brother-in-law Maiank Mehta. (File)

A special CBI court on Friday issued a request to authorities in Singapore seeking details of the bank account of Maiank Mehta, brother-in-law of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, and an accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam case.

The CBI informed the court that an amount of $30 million was transferred into the bank account of Maiank in Singapore from his ‘shell company’ in Dubai and the same company was run by the businessman through directors, who facilitated the crime.

The CBI had opposed cancellation of a Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against Mehta after Mehta had sought to go to his Hong Kong residence and sought cancellation of the LOC. The CBI had objected to Mehta’s plea.

Special public prosecutor A Limosin on Friday made a plea to the court for issuing a Letter of Rogatory (LOR) to Singapore, an official communication for seeking details of the evidence.

Special judge S M Menjoge allowed the plea and directed issuance of LOR and also asked the central investigating agency to submit a report in respect of LOR after the completion of its investigation and posted further hearing to December 13.

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 12:04:18 am
