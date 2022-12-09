CBI corruption case: Bombay HC reserves order in Anil Deshmukh’s bail plea

Justice Makarand S Karnik of the Bombay High Court on Thursday concluded hearing and reserved order while hearing the bail plea of former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case lodged by the CBI. Deshmukh had challenged a special CBI court order that denied him bail.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, representing the CBI, said the probe as well as statements given by dismissed Mumbai Police officer Sachin Waze and Deshmukh’s aides – Sanjeev Palande and Kundan Shinde – show that the NCP leader is “involved in corruption of highest level” that affected governance of the state.

Singh reiterated that Deshmukh can’t be automatically granted bail in the CBI corruption case just because he was granted relief in a money laundering case lodged by the ED. On October 4, the coordinate bench of the HC had granted Deshmukh bail in the ED case.

Singh said that while the HC and the Supreme Court had refused relief to Deshmukh in his plea seeking quashing of the CBI FIR, default bail was also denied to him. He added that Deshmukh being an influential person can interfere with the ongoing probe.

The CBI had submitted that Deshmukh had asked Waze to collect money from bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Of the nearly Rs 4.7 crore collected from the bar owners, Waze took some of the amount to Kundan Shinde.

Senior advocate Vikram Chaudhari, appearing for Deshmukh, on Thursday questioned the “quality of evidence” based on Waze’s statements as he has now been made an approver in the case.