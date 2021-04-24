CBI registers FIR against ex-Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in alleged corruption case

Following an order of the Bombay High Court, the CBI on Tuesday registered a case to probe the allegations against Anil Deshmukh. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar/File)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday registered an FIR against former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in an alleged corruption case and carried out searches at multiple locations. Deshmukh has been charged with Section 7 of the amended Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

The CBI had started a preliminary probe on directions of Bombay High Court to look into the allegations against him levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The same has now been converted to a regular case.

During the enquiry, the CBI got enough prima facie material to start a formal probe by registering a regular case against Deshmukh and other unidentified persons under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, according to news agency PTI.

After registering the case, the CBI started a search operation at a number of locations in Mumbai, PTI quoted officials as saying.

On March 25, Param Bir Singh filed criminal public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe against Deshmukh who, he claimed, had asked police officers, including suspended cop Sachin Waze, to extort Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants.

Singh had initially approached the Supreme Court, alleging he was transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner after he complained to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior leaders about the “corrupt malpractices” of Deshmukh.

The apex court had termed the matter as quite serious but asked Singh to approach the high court.

Singh then filed the PIL in the high court, reiterating his allegations against Deshmukh and seeking an “immediate, unbiased, impartial” probe by the CBI against Deshmukh, who is an NCP leader.