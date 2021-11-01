CBI arrests ‘middleman’ Jagtap in probe against ex-minister Deshmukh

November 1, 2021 5:40:13 am
THE CENTRAL Bureau of Investigation Sunday arrested an alleged middleman, Santosh Shankar Jagtap, in connection with its probe into the alleged bribery and corruption charges against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.
The CBI is probing Deshmukh for exercising “undue influence” over the transfer and posting of police officials as alleged by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
Sources said Jagtap came under the CBI scanner after it went through the recording of interception of phone numbers done by former Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla to authenticate complaints of corruption in police transfers and postings.
Sources said CBI had asked Jagtap to join the investigation earlier this year. However, he absconded. In August, it searched Jagtap’s house in Thane and seized Rs 9 lakh. “Jagtap, a private person, was linked to the transfer and postings of policemen as per the phone intercepts,” said an official.
