CBI arrests former CFO of Reliance Capital in bank fraud case

The CBI has registered seven FIRs against Reliance Communications Limited (RCom), RHFL, RCFL and Reliance Telecom Limited (RTL) on the basis of complaints received from various public sector banks and LIC. (PTI file)

The CBI has arrested Reliance Capital’s former chief financial officer (CFO) Amit Bapna in connection with the investigation into the Reliance ADA Group cases.

Bapna, who served as the CFO of Reliance Capital Limited from August 2014 to December 2019, was one of the key decision-makers responsible for managing the company’s financial affairs. The CBI has so far arrested six accused, including Bapna, in the bank fraud cases linked to Reliance ADA Group.

Bapna has been lodged in Tihar Central Jail since April this year after being arrested by the ED in connection with a bank loan fraud and money laundering case linked to Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL).