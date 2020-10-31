Caught without mask: BMC collects Rs 3.4 crore in fine

Between April 8 and October 29, the highest defaulters were found in ward L of the city, that covers areas such as Sakinaka and Kurla, at 10,929. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected at least Rs 3.4 crore in fine from people caught not wearing masks in public places, officials said on Friday. To curb a post-festival spike in Covid-19 cases, the BMC has increased inspection drives in the city, with the violation attracting a penalty of Rs 200.

Between April 8 and October 29, the highest defaulters were found in ward L of the city, that covers areas such as Sakinaka and Kurla, at 10,929. It was followed by ward K west, which covers Andheri West and Juhu, at 8,890 defaulters. K west ward also has the second highest active Covid-19 cases in the city at 1,491, as of October 29. After threats of legal action were deemed inadequate, officials in the area had recently made 35 violators perform community service by cleaning up roads.

R central ward that covers areas in Borivali West, which has the highest active Covid-19 cases in the city at 1,537, witnessed fines being levied on 7,225 defaulters. Officials said that people need to be vigilant with regard to maintaining social distance and wearing masks, especially as crowds have increased following the festivities.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.