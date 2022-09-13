Cattle fairs, markets and transport stopped to prevent spread of Lumpy Skin Disease

The Animal Husbandry Department of Maharashtra has put a complete stop on cattle fairs and cattle markets in the state and the inter-taluka, inter-district and inter-state transport of cattle to prevent spread of lumpy skin diseases.

Lumpy Skin Disease, a viral disease of cattle and buffaloes, is currently endemic in parts of the country. The first incidence of Lumpy Skin Disease in Maharashtra was reported on August 4 in Chinawal village of Raver taluka in Jalgaon district. The spread of the disease has been noticed in a total of 396 villages in the state and 56 infected animals have died.

A total of 5,15,120 animals in 1,755 villages within five km of the infected area have been vaccinated. Of the total 2,664 infected livestock in affected villages, 1,520 livestock have recovered after treatment. The rest of the affected livestock are being treated, according to an animal husbandry department press note.