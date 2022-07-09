Catchment areas of 7 lakes receive good rain, city to get normal water supply from today

Following good rainfall since July 1 in the catchment areas of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday has withdrawn a 10 per cent water cut. The regular water supply will be restored in the city from Saturday.

According to data from the BMC, the seven lakes at present have 3.75 lakh million litres of water, which is 25.9 per cent of their full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, the water stock was 18.21 per cent on July 8 and it was 17.50 per cent in 2020, on the same day.

The city draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts while Tulsi and Vihar are situated within the city limits. The BMC supplies 3,900 million litres of water every day. This year, due to the subdued rainfall in June, the water stock in the catchment areas of the lakes was very poor.

However, following the heavy rainfall in Mumbai and Thane districts, in the last five days, the water stock increased by 1,82,204 million litres. In the last five days, water stock worth 46 days was added.

Bhatsa lake is the major supplier of water to the city and is at 28.23 per cent (2,02,388 million litres) of its capacity. It also supplies water to neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi. In the 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Friday, the lake received 155 mm of rainfall categorised as ‘very heavy’. All seven lakes received rain between 40 and 173 mm of rainfall in 24 hours. On July 5, Powai Lake, which supplies water to industries overflowed.

Following inadequate rain in the catchment areas of lakes, the BMC had put in place a 10 per cent water cut from June 27 when the water stock was merely 9.10 per cent of the total water capacity.

As of Friday, the water stock is 25.9 per cent of the full capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres.

In August 5, 2020, Mumbai faced 20 per cent of water cuts as water levels in catchment areas of the lakes were low due to lack of rain. The water cut was partially restored on August 19.