Caste discrimination complaint: SC/ST panel gives clean chit to former MU V-C

The Maharashtra Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Commission has given a clean chit to Dr Suhas Pednekar, former vice chancellor (VC) of Mumbai University, in a complaint against him by the All-India Adiwasi Employees Federation, alleging caste discrimination during staff appointments for senior posts.

According to the order issued by the commission, Dr Pednekar adhered to the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, while making the appointments and thus no action needs to be taken against him. The commission has ordered the release of Dr Pednekar’s retirement benefits, which the complainant had requested to seize.

Last month, The Indian Express had reported that the Commission had asked the university to submit a report about the complaint.

The Commission held a hearing on the matter on November 29 after submission of the report. The order, dated December 12, stated, “After listening to both sides, it has been observed that the erstwhile VC made appointments as per the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016, section 14(5). Therefore, there is no action required against him by the Commission. The complaint is resolved.”

The complaint letter, written in September this year, had alleged that Dr Pednekar disregarded a 2013 Government Resolution (GR). According to the complainant Prof Madhukar Ukiey, president of the Federation, the GR states that in case of vacant posts in any state university, a temporary charge should be assigned to the senior-most qualified deputy registrar.

“But two such senior officials – Deepak Vasave and Krishna Parad — who belong to the Scheduled Tribe section of society, were denied this elevation when there was vacancy on posts such as Registrar and Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation, by appointing other persons on the posts, creating a feeling of caste discrimination,” read the letter.