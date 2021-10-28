Caste certificate row: Malik puts out Wankhede ‘nikahnama’

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday released a document claiming it was NCB Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede’s nikah nama, and reiterated his allegation that Wankhede, despite being a Muslim, had taken reservation benefits of the Scheduled Caste community to secure a job in the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).

The handwritten document, dated December 2006, refers to the marriage of one Sameer Dawood Wankhede with one Shabana Zaheer Qureshi. A nikah nama is a written document that two Muslim partners entering into a civil union must sign in order to legalise their marriage.

“The Constitution says that if a person from the Scheduled Caste changes his religion to Islam or Christianity, he is not entitled to benefits of reservation. In the case of Wankhede, inspite of being a Muslim, he has forged his certificates to avail reservation benefits and action needs to be taken against him,” Malik said in a press conference held in Mumbai.

“Wankhede has faked his caste certificate. It is by using this certificate that he was sat for a competitive exam and got a job with the IRS. I do not have a problem with him being a Muslim or a person from any other religion. We have the freedom to practice the religion of our choose. However, Wankhede, by faking his caste certificate, has denied the right of a hard-working child from the Scheduled Caste community by usurping a seat,” Malik said.

Wankhede’s father, Dnyaneshwar Wankhede, acknowledged that the nikah nama was genuine but said his family had never converted to Islam. “My son’s Nikah did take place. As per Islamic rules, a nikah can’t take place between two non-muslims. My wife, who was a Muslim, probably would have referred to me as a Muslim and, out of love, referred to me as Dawood in the nikah nama. However, as per all government records, my name is Dnyaneshwar Wankhede,” he said.

Malik further alleged that a known “drug trafficker” was on the Cordelia cruise ship when Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3. He questioned why the NCB did not detain that “known drug trafficker”.

“The party was organised on the cruise ship without taking permission from the Maharashtra government. Clearances were taken from the Central government-controlled Directory General [of] Shipping. There was a well known international drug trafficker on the cruise ship along with his female friend. This bearded man is well known to all NCB officials and he has spent time both in Tihar jail as well as in Rajasthan. Inspite of being a known drug trafficker, he was not arrested by the NCB from the ship as he is Wankhede’s friend,” Malik said.

He further said that if the NCB did not investigate these allegations seriously, it would raise questions on the conduct of the entire institution. “The NCB needs to call for the CCTV footage of the entire ship. The main planner of this entire episode is walking around free. I also request the NCBs vigilance committee to look into call records of Wankhede as well as other witnesses,” Malik said.