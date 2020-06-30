Cases near 1.7 lakh mark, nearly 89,000 recovered in Maharashtra

Officials said while 78 of the 181 deaths happened in the last 48 hours, 103 people died in the last three months. (Rerpesentational) Officials said while 78 of the 181 deaths happened in the last 48 hours, 103 people died in the last three months. (Rerpesentational)

Maharashtra recorded 5,257 Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its tally to 1,69,883. Across the state, with 181 more people sucumming to the virus, the overall toll stands at 7,610. Of the total number of infected, 88,960 people have recovered from the infection.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recorded 1,226 new cases, taking the tally to 76,765. At least 92 people died due to the infection, taking the city wide toll to 4,463.

Officials said while 78 of the 181 deaths happened in the last 48 hours, 103 people died in the last three months. They included 71 from Mumbai, 16 from Thane, five from Jalgaon, three each from Pune, Solapur and Aurangabad and two in Amravati.

Of the 78 deaths that occurred in the last 24 hours, only 21 were from Mumbai. The number of deaths in Mumbai are on a gradual decline, as cases and toll are picking up in other districts.

Pune has recorded at least 20 deaths in the last 48 hours while Thane, Mira Bhayander, Bhiwandi, Jalgaon, Navi Mumbai, Solapur and Auranbagad are seeing a gradual spike in daily deaths in single digits.

While Maharashtra has a positivity rate (number of people testing positive against the total tests conducted) of 18 per cent, Mumbai stands at 23.04 per cent, indicating higher viral transmission within the city.

The state is close to conducting 1 million tests by this week. By Monday, it had conducted 9.43 lakh tests.

