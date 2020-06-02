Cases go past 70,000-mark in Maharashtra

A health volunteer takes a break inside a Covid-19 facility at NSCI Dome, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran) A health volunteer takes a break inside a Covid-19 facility at NSCI Dome, Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Nirmal Harindran)

The number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed 70,000 on Monday with 2,361 fresh cases while Mumbai surpassed the 41,000 mark with 1,413 new cases. Across the state, over 30,000 patients have recovered and been discharged so far. The recovery rate has improved from 12.9 per cent in March-end to 16.8 per cent in April-end, and 43 per cent by June 1.

While the recovery rate has improved, the death rate stands at 3.37 per cent in the state. There were 76 deaths reported in the state on Monday taking the toll to 2,362. Mumbai recorded 40 deaths taking the city’s toll to 1,319.

At least eight deaths were recorded in Pune, six deaths each were recorded in Mira-Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai, three each in Aurangabad and Vasai-Virar, two in Kalyan and Raigad, and one each in Nagpur, Beed, Jalna, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, and Thane. State officials said 37 of the 76 people who died were senior citizens. “Out of 76 deaths, 54 occurred in last two days and the rest are from the period May 14 to May 28,” a health official said.

At least seven districts in the state have recorded over 1,000 Covid-19 cases. Mumbai tops with 41,099. Thane, with 9,941 Covid-19 infections, has overtaken Pune (8,045), and Palghar, Raigad, Nashik, and Aurangabad have each crossed 1,000 cases.

In Mumbai, so far 7,764 government buildings have been disinfected, and 1.08 lakh homes of Covid-19 patients or their close contacts have been disinfected. BMC officials said they are disinfecting 7,500 public toilets on a daily basis.

Across Maharashtra there are 3,294 containment zones, and over 18,000 surveillance squads monitoring process of contact tracing and disinfection.

