Thursday, July 21, 2022

Cases dip, BMC likely to shut remaining Covid jumbo centres

Written by Rupsa Chakraborty | Mumbai |
July 22, 2022 2:54:36 am
On Thursday, the BKC jumbo centre had only 11 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. (File)

With daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai hovering around 200 and hospital occupancy significantly reduced, the BMC is likely to take a call on dismantling the remaining jumbo Covid facilities in the city. At present, three jumbo facilities — BKC, Malad and Kanjurmarg — are functioning as exclusive Covid centres.

However, with cases declining, most of these centres aren’t getting enough patients to justify running them round the clock. According to rough estimates, the average operational costs for the maintenance of these jumbo centres go upwards of Rs 3 crore every month.

With an improvement of the Covid situation, the BMC has now planned to dismantle the remaining centres and transfer the life-saving equipment to the civic hospitals. “We are planning to close the remaining centres but have to talk to Covid task force before taking a call,” Sanjeev Kumar, additional commissioner, BMC, said.

Over the last 21 days, active Covid cases have seen a five-fold drop. On July 1, the city had 9,710 active patients with Covid-19. However, the figure dropped to 1,937 on Thursday. Over the last week, the city has recorded a daily caseload of between 200 and 300, which was above 700 in the first week of July.

On Thursday, the BKC jumbo centre had only 11 Covid-19 patients undergoing treatment. “The footfall of patients is minimal. There are talks that the centre might be closed down by the first week of September. But so far, we haven’t received any official directive,” an official from the centre said.

In March, the BMC had closed down the other centres in Dahisar and Mulund. The NESCO centre in Goregaon—the biggest jumbo centre with 3,700 beds — was closed on July 18. “We had already stopped the admission of patients and were only conducting vaccination. But on Monday, we also wound up the vaccination drive,” Dr Neelam Andrade, former dean of the centre, said.

More from Mumbai

In addition to medicines, the jumbo facilities have ICU beds, ventilators, BiPAP machines, monitors, among other equipment. Now, the jumbo centres are gradually shifting the equipment to major civic and peripheral hospitals. “We have extra defibrillators, portable ventilators and infusion pumps among other equipment that are essential for critical care. By shifting these machines, it will not only boost infrastructure of the peripheral hospitals but also control wastage,” said Dr Andrade, also the dean of Nair Dental Medical College. The unclaimed equipment are being shifted to the godown of the civic-run Seven Hills Hospital.

