Case filed by model: Don’t take action against actor Rakhi Sawant till Tuesday, Bombay HC tells police

The Bombay High Court asked the Mumbai police not to take action against actor Rakhi Sawant till Tuesday after a model complained that the actor had circulated inappropriate videos and photos of her. Last week, Rakhi Sawant was detained by Mumbai police and brought to Amboli station in relation to the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice M S Karnik was hearing an anticipatory bail plea by Sawant. The court sought to know from the state’s lawyers as to whether the investigating officer (IO) required the actor to be present at the police station and posted the hearing to Tuesday.

In the petition filed through advocate Sanjay Mishra, Sawant stated that the sessions court judge had wrongly rejected her pre-arrest bail plea. The sessions court had observed that “prima facie material was available against the applicant and she was not cooperating with the investigating agency when the opportunity was given to her and therefore no case of anticipatory bail was made out.”

Mishra submitted that all offences against his client under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were bailable and sought protection from arrest for the offence under the Information Technology Act.

He added that Sawant was served notice on January 10 under section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for appearance before the police officer and she was present at the police station on January 11 and cooperated with the probe. Mishra said that as per the prosecution, the applicant had allegedly made derogatory statements against the complainant. He said Sawant had submitted a laptop and cell phone to the police to cooperate with the probe by attending the police station twice and be protected from arrest.

However, advocate S V Gavand – appearing for the police – opposed the plea and stated that the applicant gave her mobile phone to the investigating agency after deleting the video clip, objectionable material, which was “absurd” and therefore an offence of destruction of evidence was invoked against her as the actual video was not available.

Mishra then argued that the said video was in the public domain and his client had not created or circulated the same and had got it through social media platforms.

The judge asked the state’s counsel to take instructions from the IO and also sought to know from Sawant’s lawyer whether the said video was deleted from her cell phone. After Mishra sought interim protection from arrest till the next hearing, Justice Karnik asked the police not to take any action against the actor till then.

The Mumbai police questioned Rakhi Sawant on January 19 in connection with a case booked against her last year on a complaint of sexual harassment and defamation lodged by another actor. Accompanied by her husband, Sawant appeared at the Amboli police station, where she was interrogated for nearly five hours. The police questioned her a day after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Dindoshi sessions court.

Last year, Sawant and the model had filed police complaints against each other on charges of sexual harassment and defamation, among others. Based on a complaint by the model, the Amboli police booked Rakhi Sawant on November 8, 2022, under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult) and 509 (insulting modesty of woman by act, word or gesture) of the Indian Penal Code and section 67 (transmission of obscene content in electronic form) of the IT Act.

The next day, the Versova police booked the model under sections 354A and 509 of the IPC on a complaint lodged by Sawant.