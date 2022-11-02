Case filed by ED: Salil Deshmukh gets bail in PMLA case

A special court on Tuesday allowed the bail application of Salil Deshmukh, son of former home minister Anil Deshmukh, in connection with a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

However, Salil was not arrested by the ED. He filed for bail under Section 88 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act through lawyers Aniket Nikam and Inderpal Singh. The lawyers had argued that he was not arrested at the time of the investigation and his custody is not required at this stage.

Special Judge R K Rokade allowed Salil’s plea taking into consideration similar relief granted to other co-accused. The court also said that the mere physical absence before the ED cannot be a ground to reject the plea. The court said that Salil would have to deposit his passport with authorities, attend court dates regularly and not tamper with the probe.

The ED had registered a case under PMLA against Anil Deshmukh and others including his sons, Hrishikesh and Salil. It was alleged that there was money laundering as bribes were taken at the behest of Deshmukh from bar owners by dismissed cop and co-accused Sachin Waze. Last month,

the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Deshmukh in the ED case. He is still in custody in the CBI case.