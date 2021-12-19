Case against three for forging sign of Kripa Foundation founder: trustee, siphoning off money

The Vasai police on Friday registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against three persons including an office bearer of a prominent NGO for allegedly forging the signature of its founder trustee and siphoning off money from the bank account of the foundation.

The complainant in the case is father Joseph Pereira, a founder trustee of the Kripa Foundation and a Padmashree Awardee. Set up in 1981, Kripa Foundation works in the field of addiction treatment for which it has been receiving grants from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Recently, a sum of Rs 2.8 crore was issued by the ministry for a special project that was undertaken by the NGO run by the complainant.

Pereira has alleged one of the accused named in the FIR is an office bearer who, along with the complainant, holds the charge of vetting and signing all the cheques for disbursement of payments. Pereira is the principal authorised signatory, and the office bearer named in the FIR is supposed to take him in confidence before taking any crucial decision.

“During the time of my international travel, they forged my signature/utilizing and misusing my electronic signature in their possession after having passed a bogus and fabricated Special Resolution without my knowledge of consent by acting as the Board of Trustee and creating a bogus document called a Special Circular Resolution dated August 23, 2019,” read the complaint filed by Pereira.

While the trust was operating its funds through two bank accounts, the three accused colluded with each other and went on to open a bank account in a national private bank with a malafide intention to cheat and deceive Kripa Foundation and siphon off funds, it was alleged.

“Two other persons, whose services have been outsourced by the NGO, were made signatories in the trust,” said Pereira, adding, “We even came to know that the three issued salaries to our staffers and took half of the money in cash by misleading them.”

As soon as the incident came to light, Pereira approached Bandra police station early this year. Later, when the police informed him that the incident had taken place under the jurisdiction of Vasai police station, another complaint application was submitted there.

“When they did not take cognisance (of the complaint), we approached the court which then directed Vasai police station to register an FIR,” said Pereira.

An officer from the Vasai police station said that an FIR has been registered in the case and investigations are on.