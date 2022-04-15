Carry out nullah cleaning work in two shifts: BMC chief

To ensure that pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work is completed on time, Municipal Commissioner I S Chahal has directed that the work should be done in two shifts. Chahal said that to ensure transparency in nullah desilting, contractors and civic officials have been asked to record on video the silt being removed and dumped at designated places during both shifts.

Chahal on Thursday inspected ongoing pre-monsoon nullah cleaning work at four locations. The visit started from Mithi river bank near the BKC Connector on Thursday afternoon and ended at Vashi Naka nulla. He expressed satisfaction with the work.

“Overall, progress of work is satisfactory. However, to speed up the work, for the first time, I have directed that cleaning work should be done in two shifts. The pre-monsoon work needs to be finished by May 31,” he said.

On Wednesday, after BJP leader Ashish Shelar met Chahal and demanded setting of a task force to oversee nullah cleaning work, the BMC issued an order to form a zonal squad under deputy municipal commissioners (DMC). The squad will be tasked to keep a check on the cleaning work and also ascertain the problems faced by staff so that these are resolved as soon as possible.

Chahal had also directed all additional municipal commissioners to start visiting their respective areas to inspect pre-monsoon works.

Earlier, the BJP had alleged that the BMC this year has reduced the target of silt that has to be removed from nullahs. The civic body had termed the claim “factually incorrect”.